Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Romantic relationship Timeline: Shots

All from her place of look at! Ariana Grande has managed to continue to keep a lot of her romance with Dalton Gomez out of the spotlight, but she has shared some insight into their private daily life by way of her songs and Instagram.

The few have been initial noticed together in February 2020 while eating with mates at Bar Louie in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles. The adhering to month, a supply instructed Us Weekly that the Grammy winner and the actual estate agent were being officially dating. She did not affirm the news, nevertheless, till May well 2020, when the lovebirds gradual danced in Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” tunes video clip.

The “34+35” singer begun sharing photographs with Gomez through Instagram later on in the yr and in-depth their romance in quite a few songs on her sixth studio album, Positions, which includes “Love Language” and “Obvious.”

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has by no means found prior to in guys she has earlier dated,” a supply completely informed Us in August 2020. “He is the variety of dude she has been seeking for. He’s very protecting of her, will go out of his way for her and does very little issues that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and further than to fulfill her wants.”

The insider disclosed that the pair fulfilled right after Grande’s team employed the Aaron Kirman Team staff to help her uncover a residence to acquire right before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When she observed him, she straight away imagined he was cute and very fantastic-seeking, and she requested her group to set up an in-individual assembly with him,” the source advised Us. “Ariana fell very difficult for Dalton soon right after they fulfilled.”

Grande introduced their engagement in December 2020, sharing a photo on Instagram of her diamond and pearl engagement ring, writing, “Forever n then some.”

The pop star earlier dated rapper Major Sean from 2014 to 2015, her backup dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016 and the late Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. She was engaged to Saturday Night Stay star Pete Davidson for 4 months in the summer months of 2018 and afterwards sparked romance rumors with Social House member Mikey Foster.

Scroll down to see a timeline of Grande and Gomez’s partnership!