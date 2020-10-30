Ariana Grande along with Victoria Monét’s Cutest Photographs

Ariana Grande lucky us with her sixth studio record, Positions, on Oct. 30, plus it is not surprising that all of the tunes featured on it had been written with her longtime friend and frequent collaborator Victoria Monét. Ariana along with Victoria’s friendship could be tracked all of the way back into this singer’s Nickelodeon times as Cat Valentine on Victorious. Actually, Victoria accounts for a number of Ariana’s greatest hits, such as”My Everything,””Thank U, Next,” and”7 Rings” Back in 2017, Victoria additionally functioned as an opening act for Ariana’s Dangerous Woman excursion, plus they have a song together called”Monopoly.”

At a 2019 meeting NME, Victoria opened about what it is like to operate with Ariana, stating it has been”simple” and”really enjoyable.” She added,”We have only been friends for as long… I envision people [in the future] being old women speaking about the way he was able to take action. ‘Remember when we did’Thank U, Next?” Recall when we toured here’ You know, only getting discussions on tea. This will be something.” By working the point to composing tunes together, it is apparent the Ariana and Victoria would be the best fantasy team! Watch some of the most adorable minutes beforehand.