Ari Fletcher’s Transformation: A Closer Look at her Plastic Surgery

Ari Fletcher, who goes by the name Ariana Fletcher on social media, was born on July 12, 1995, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She is a model and businesswoman. She is known for working with a lot of big brands. She has been written about in many magazines and news stories. Ari also runs a business called KYCHE Extensions, which sells hair extensions.

After her older brother Kyle Jamison died in a tragic accident in 2013, she stopped going to school to help her family. Because of this, she had to take care of everything. So she could help support the rest of her family, she started working at bars, spas, and salons.

She moved in with her mother, brother, and sister when she was young because her relationship with her father was strained. Ari Fletcher was in a relationship with American rapper Gherbo for four years. They have a son together named Yosohn Santana Wright. After he broke up with Ari, she went out with boxer Gervonta Davis for a short time. She is dating the American rapper Moneybagg Yo right now, and she posts a lot of photos of them together on Instagram.

She is now one of the most famous people on social media with millions of followers. She also has a YouTube channel, which she started on November 29, 2016, and where she posts different videos. The social media influencer said that because of her growing popularity, she now makes about $150,000 a year from posting on Instagram.

But when someone is well known, there are always rumors about them. Ari Fletcher has had plastic surgery, just like a lot of other people. She doesn’t hide the fact that she has had plastic surgery. But her fans want to know how she looked before she had the surgery. Read this article to find out more.

What Did Ari Fletcher, the Owner of Kyche Extensions, Look Like Before He Got Plastic Surgery?

Supposedly, She Had BBL and Liposuction. Is This True?

Ariana Fletcher is a well-known Instagram model and brand influencer who goes by the name Ari Fletcher or (@therealkylesister). Besides the Kardashian sisters, Ari Fletcher is another well-known example of a woman whose body has been changed by plastic surgery.

The pictures of perfect bodies that the Kardashians and Ari Fletcher post on social media, especially Instagram, have a big impact on girls today. More and more young girls of all races are getting plastic surgery and looking up to the women who have done it.

In this generation, it’s all the rage to have a thick, voluptuous body, and it’s now normal to talk about surgery in the everyday conversation since it’s no longer a big deal to have a fake body. Even though there’s nothing wrong with doing what you enjoy or think is best, most of the models on Instagram have had at least one surgery to get their perfect bodies. Even if they say the opposite, as they usually do, the receipts are public information.

Dr. Hector Plazas is a plastic surgeon who is known for his skill with butt lifts and tummy tucks. If you know an Instagram model who recently had bbl surgery, it was probably done by Dr. Plazas in Columbia. Some medical websites wrote about her visit to Dr. Plazas and said that she flew in from Atlanta to get a total makeover.

Ari Fletcher said he did a rewrite, and now they are closer together. She had a breast lift and got a bra that will stay with her forever. A model said on Instagram that she got her breasts bigger. The 26-year-old mother talked about her most recent treatment, the Orbix Breast Supporting System.

During the procedure, a silicon insert is put between the breast tissue and muscle to give the breasts a strong and long-lasting lift. Even though the FDA hasn’t approved it yet and there are still some questions that need to be answered, it shows that breast lift is becoming more popular as a treatment.

Ari Fletcher Admits the Fact that She Had Plastic Surgery

Ari Fletcher did not deny that she had plastic surgery. In fact, she said that she had it and butt implants as recently as 2019. She also sent out the following tweet about it:

It’s 2020 get you some surgery sis, don’t let these people discourage you. BUY THE BODY YOU WANT!!

When one of her fans said that her whole body was made of plastic, she sent out the following tweet in response:

I NEVER said I didn’t have surgery. I said my a** is real. And I’m going for new titties again as soon as they open.

Also, we think that she had lip fillers done. Because lips don’t usually look like this without surgery. By looking at the short clips of her before and after, we also think that she had a nose job and Botox.

Some of her fans think she’s messed up because she’s had too much surgery. She has a lot of fans and a few haters, but she doesn’t mind a little criticism, and she always answers her haters.

