Argos linebacker charged with attempted murder at Pittsburgh

A linebacker about the Toronto Argonauts roster was charged with attempted murder at Pittsburgh following a shooting incident a week.

Authorities in Pittsburgh have a warrant for the arrest of Jeffrey Knox Jr., in relation to a shooting Oct. 23 which left two other guys hospitalized.

Knox Jr., 28, has been charged with 2 counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, in addition to endangerment and firearms crimes.

In an announcement Sunday afternoon, the Argonauts explained:”Clearly we take these things quite seriously, and we’re looking to it and discovering the proper next steps to our company.”

Knox Jr. has spent the past five years proceeding between the CFL and the NFL, playing Tampa Bay, Washington and Tennessee at the NFL, also with Saskatchewan, both Ottawa and Toronto at the CFL.

He had been dismissed by the University of Pittsburgh staff in 2010 after being charged with assault reports surfaced which he allegedly struck and choked a girl after she informed him he had been pregnant.

Pittsburgh authorities reacted to 911 calls Oct. 23 for 2 men taken at the town’s South Side Flats region. Police reports state two guys had been found with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were taken to hospital and have been listed in stable state.

Authorities also stated video footage revealed a verbal dispute involving three guys, with a single individual –whom they recognized Knox Jr. — remarkable among the other guys in the facial skin.

Cara Cruz, deputy public information officer for Pittsburgh Public Safety, said the episode happened within an bar/nightclub region popular with school students.

Last Tuesday,” Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested and charged after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at a New York hotel.

Davis is presently confronting seven criminal charges, including two counts of assault in the third level.

With documents in Libaan Osman