Aretha Franklin Biopic Starring Jennifer Hudson Delayed Until August 2021

Jennifer Hudson’s Aretha Franklin biopic is the most recent movie to be postponed on account of this coronavirus pandemic. Based on reports, the MGM Studios has stalled the launch of Respect by 7 weeks. The movie, which has been set to be published on peak of the new season on January 15F, will probably now be accessible to the general public on August 13th, 2021. This is actually the second time that Hernandez’s launch date was moved on account of this coronavirus pandemic. At first, the movie was scheduled to premiere at August 2020.

As we already mentioned, Jennifer Hudson lately talked on Aretha Franklin personally choosing her to the biopic. She stated,

“I am just honored that she chose me to play with her. I mean, that can say ? And I would have not done it with no fantasies.”

Jennifer Hudson also talked on celebrity Cynthia Erivo playing Aretha Franklin at a coming series. She stated,

“I understand that Aretha was determined that [her life] be a movie. When it is not a movie, it is nothing.”

Hudson ensured the part 2018 and talked on landing that the iconic place:

“It has always been my fantasy to perform Aretha, and it is really occurring. It blows my head. I have always looked up to Aretha and also to depict herI can’t even talk about it since it’s like,’Oh, so that is a enormous job. ”’

