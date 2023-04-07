Are Zach Shallcross And Kaity Biggar Still Together? The Heart Of Our American Reality Love Couple

Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar during the finale of Season 27 of The Bachelor. Fans of the actor have been speculating if the couple is still together or has separated. This article covers everything about celebrity couples.

The Bachelor Season 27

The Bachelor Season 27 premiered on January 23, 2023. The season focuses on Zach Shallcross who is an Oracle sales executive from Anaheim Hills, California. Zach Shallcross however finished in third place while exclusively pursuing Rachel Recchia in season 19 of The Bachelorette which featured Reccchia and Gabby Windey.

The season concluded on March 27, 2023, and the high event of the show was when Zach Shallcross crossed to propose to nurse Kaity Biggar. The pair had also planned to move in together in Austin, Texas in the summer of 2023.

Are Zach Shallcross And Kaity Biggar Still Together?

Yes, Zach Shallcross and Kaoty Biggar are still together and are still going on strong. Reality Steve revealed that Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar instead of Gabi Elnicki. Zach and Kaity gave fans a major update on their relationship, including plans to move in together.

Zach Shallcross revealed that Kaity’s family has also been supportive and they are anticipating their marriage. Fans are also excited for the couple as they are sharing their wishes for the couple on their social media pages.

Zach Shallcross has also been accused of making a lot of mistakes, but he has always meant well for Kaity Biggar and he has proven to love her.

Are Zach Shallcross And Kaity Biggar Getting Married Soon?

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar want to take their time before they officially tie the knot. The couple revealed that they are not in a hurry and that everything should not be done in a rush.

However, according to Cosmopolitan, they are taking their time she still has a few ideas about what a future wedding would look like.

Are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar Living Together?

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar when The Bachelor was airing did not live under the roof, however, the couple is planning to live under the same roof. The couple is planning to live together in Austin which would help them get to know themselves better before committing to their future.

Kaity Biggar also revealed that they have seen each other a few times and they are a happy couple at weekends she has not gotten sick of him and it has been great. She also added that all she wants now is more time with him.