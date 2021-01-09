“Are You Concerned of the Dark” S2 Trailer

Nickelodeon has premiered the trailer for the second year of its reboot of “Are You Fearful of the Dim?” which returns February 12th.

Subtitled ‘Curse of the Shadows,’ this follows an all-new Midnight Culture team of young children who understand of the terrifying curse forged more than their small seaside town, and are haunted by a mysterious creature identified as the Shadowman.

The trailer introduces the new Midnight Society associates which includes Bryce Gheisar, Arjun Athalye, Beatrice Kitsos, Malia Baker, Dominic Mariche and Parker Queenan.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=awaKI4JfpBs