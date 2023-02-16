Tom Sandoval and Ariana: Still Together? Vanderpump Rules Journey of Tom and Ariana!

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been dating since 2014, when they publicly acknowledged their relationship during the season 2 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Whereas some couples may have grown distant due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Tom and Ariana’s relationship strengthened. Tom told Us Weekly in August 2020 that the two of them became close through trying new things together.

The reality star stated at the time that the group had been “making meals and stuff more and doing like hang sessions and putting puzzles together, and Legos, and doing some, like, creative stuff.” I understand how difficult it may be to spend so much time with one person, but this has been pleasant. Even though we each have our separate lives, we’ve been spending time together.

Are Ariana and Tom Sandoval Still Together?

Sandoval and Madix are still going strong and they often post sweet tributes to one another on social media. After Ariana Madix joined the cast of the hit Bravo show Vanderpump Rules in 2013, they eventually met paths again, and a year later, during the season 2 reunion in 2014, they announced their relationship.

Over the subsequent years, their relationship has been the subject of extensive media coverage because to frequent sightings by the paparazzi. In addition, Bravo was there for the couple as they experienced other landmark events in their relationship, such as the purchase of their first home and the addition of a furry family member. They’ve been together for eight years, and they’re still posting adorable updates about their relationship online.

When pressed further on the topic of marriage, Ariana stated that the main thing for her is that she is not into the whole fanfare of it, as it is more about the two people. She emphasized that she also didn’t want a huge wedding or bachelorette party to be a big deal.

The Ups and Downs of Tom and Ariana’s Vanderpump Rules Career

Tom Sandoval, a former bartender at SUR Restaurant & Lounge and a staple on the original Vanderpump Rules, has been a cast member ever since the show’s inception. Tom’s relationship with Kristen Doute, a waiter at the diner where the story is set, was featured prominently in the show’s earlier seasons. Their relationship was rocky to begin with, and when Ariana Madix started working as a bartender at SUR, things took a turn for the worst. Both bartenders denied that Tom cheated on Kristen with Ariana, despite widespread speculation to the contrary.

Tom and Kristen’s ultimate off-screen breakup occurred at the end of season 2, and he started dating Ariana the following year. Many speculated that Kristen was not pleased with their relationship and even went to great efforts to try to separate them. Viewers watched her bring a woman from Miami, Florida to SUR during season 3 on the basis that the woman had reportedly slept with Tom.

Tom and Ariana were so shocked by the claims that they left the scene. Almost regretfully, I wish I hadn’t [left]. We decided to leave because we couldn’t help but feel that production was driving the entire operation. Ariana said to US Weekly, “We were like, ‘Oh, so random people just show up now. My only regret is that I didn’t tell the complete truth on camera and then stay there.

If I could go back in time and change one thing, it would be to avoid working with [Miami girl] at all costs. It just doesn’t seem right to me. So, basically, I can lie about anyone and it will be featured on our show? If you read US Weekly, you can thank Tom for sharing. I really wish I hadn’t been involved in that at all. As a result of what happened, Tom and Ariana are now friends with Kristen.

Season 7 included the opening of Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood, California by Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz. Even though she is still a member of the show, Ariana has also quit her job as a bartender at SUR in 2019. Many of their followers want to know how the pair is doing together and what they’ve been up to recently.