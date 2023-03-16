Winter Love Island 2020 Winners Are Paige And Finn Still Together?

Paige and Finn are the couples in the love island winter series and their fans have been eager to know if the two love birds are still together. Love Island kicked off in 2020 with a winter series in South Africa.

The series saw a huge number of contestants who went in to find love including finalists Siannise and Luke who are now separated.

Love Island

Love Island is a dating game show that airs in the United Kingdom. The show is a remake of the same named celebrity series that ran on ITV for two seasons in 2005 and 2006. The series was narrated by lain Stirling and hosted by Caroline Flack until her suspension in 2019.

Laura Whitmore took over in 2020. The series is the creator of the international love Island franchise, which has generated several different versions worldwide. The series has also been top-rated in British popular culture.

Love Island in 2018 became ITV2’s most-watched show in the network’s history and in 2020 it was the most-watched among the bracket of 16-34-year-olds.

Are Paige And Finn Still Together?

The first couple in the Love Island winter series Paige and Finn was the first to start their romance and make it official in the mansion. Finn was spotted reading some romantic letters from Paige on his phone.

Paige and Finn later spilled their love as he proposed at the show’s prom and as expected the couple got into the finals and were voted the Love Island 2020 winter winners.

The couple in recent days has been stronger together and both have moved into their flat which is in Manchester and has remained close because of the lockdown.

Paige And Finn’s Relationship On Love Island

Paige and Finn’s relationship is the longest-surviving relationship, having been together since day 6 when Finn first emerged on the show. Paige was paired with Ollie Williams initially, however, he left the program after three days.

After winning the series Love Island season 6, the pair are still more robust and are going very strong in their private lives. The pair had lived together in Paige’s parent’s house for a while and the pair remain the best couple on Love Island.

The pair took home the £50,000 price money after they emerged as champions. Since then they have stayed together and moved in to avoid being separated.