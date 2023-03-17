Love Island 2023: Are Olivia Hawkins And Maxwell Samuda Still Together?

Olivia Hawkins and Max Samuda are the latest couples to leave Love Island 2023 after being dumped from the show following a tense beach club party. Fans have been eager to know what will happen to their relationship after Olivia made some inciting comments about Max.

Love Island 2023

Love Island 2023 final is officially here after weeks of watching relationships unfold in the south African mansion. Presenter, Maya Jama will now return to the ITV show to crown the winners.

The show kicked start on Monday, January 6, 2023, with 10 new lovely faces, and a lot of controversies along the way, and only four couples are left to be crowned champions.

The 2023 finalists are Samie and Tom Clare, Tanva Magenga and Muhammed, Sanam and Kai Fagain, and L, and Jenkins and Ron Hall.

The finalist was confirmed after Jesse Wynter and Will Young were dumped from the Island just one day before the final episode. The final episode will be aired live as the winners are crowned and the prize money is announced.

What Was Olivia Hawkins And Maxwell Samuda Love Island Journey Twist?

Olivia Hawkins and Max Samuda are the latest couples to leave Love Island and there was a twist to their bowing out as well. The couples were told they were going to choose the next two contestants to leave the show.

Host Maya Jama announced on the night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show the pair who were a couple was getting chopped off after Olivia was called a villain by fans and fake by her castmate Jessie Wynter, but the twist came when they were asked to choose the next contestants that would leave the show.

Olivia and Max had the fewest votes and were therefore dumped from the island the host announced that the decision is not down to the public but to Olivia and Max. After much deliberation, their choice was revealed to be Claudia and Keanan.

Olivia and Max’s reason was that their relationship was more of a friendship rather than a romantic one speaking about her exit from the villa Claudia revealed she was disappointed but understood the reasoning behind Olivia and Max’s decision.

Are Olivia Hawkins And Maxwell Samuda Still Together?

Olivia and Maxwell are yet to confirm their relationship status after leaving the show but she made some inciting comments about Maxwell that left fans amazed. Sadly for Olivia and Maxwell, it was their time to leave the show but Olivia held her head up high and said she found what she came looking for in Maxwell.

Olivia said ‘obviously it’s sad to leave these guys, but I found what I came looking for, so I am more than happy leaving with him’. Her statement has sent fans wild as the outcome of their relationship is expected soon.