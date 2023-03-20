Are 90 Days Fiance Stars Nicole And mahmoud Still Together? Find Out What Went Wrong?

Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny’s fragile relationship is reaching a breakpoint due to their different cultural beliefs and differences. The couple has continued to clash and fans are wondering if the pair have broken up.

Nicole And Mahmoud 90 Day Fiance Journey

90 Day Fiance is an American reality television series on TLC that follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa which is available only to foreign fiances of United States citizens.

The couple usually has a 90-day ultimiminuim to marry each other The series debuted on January 12, 2014, and has run for 9 seasons. Nicole meets Mahmoud during the final days of her spiritual tour in Egypt.

Nicole returned to Egypt two weeks later and married him in a simple traditional Muslim way and for the sake of her children, she converted to Islam. But living like a Muslim housewife and their lifestyle became too much for her. And she ended up leaving the country just two months later.

Also Read: Are Sex and Life’s Sarah Shahi And Adam Demos Still Dating? Find Out All The Clues

Why Did Nicole Plan to Leave Mahmoud?

Nicole felt cornered by Mahmoud as he mounts pressure on her to dress more modestly and cover her hair and as well adhere to Muslim rules. After her last trip, Nicole decided she would not be wearing her head cover because she feels she has lost her identity.

According to the Carouser Mahmoud saw that he could not make Nicole happy and he yells at her to return home. Nicole confronted him because she knew it was because she refused to cover her hair and she knows he would not compromise his rules for her.

However, Mahmoud feels it is important for her to learn and act as a devoted Muslim by doing her prayers and covering her hair with a hijab. Their cultural differences tell them they can’t make each other happy and fans feel they would likely break up.

Also Read: Are Reality Tv Stars Chase And Emmy Still Together? Find Out All You Need To Know

Are Nicole and Mahmoud Still Together?

Yes, Nicole and Mahmoud are still together and she has decided to give Mahmoud another chance. Nicole decided to give their love another chance by returning to Egypt, however, she is feeling homesick at the moment. On March 14, 2023, Mahmoud posted a selfie with Nicole and a fan asked where in Egypt are they and she replied we live in Giza.

Based on the reply she gave it appears the couple is still together and having a good time together. Nicole also replied on one of his posts “what a day we had a nice breakfast too”. It could be safe to say the couple would pull through differences and make their marriage work. However, fans are still eager to find out how it would end.