Are living stream, Television channel, kick-off time and team news for large Aged Agency derby

RANGERS just take on Celtic in a large Aged Agency derby to kick off 2021 in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard’s facet now hold a substantial direct about Celtic in the league and could extend it further with a victory.

1

What time does Rangers vs Celtic kick-off?

Rangers’ enormous clash with Celtic will get underway from 12.30pm Uk time on Saturday, January 2 2021.

The sport will get place at Rangers’ Ibrox Staidum.

There will be no supporters in attendance for the big match.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

Celtic’s stop by to Rangers will be shown dwell on Sky Sporting activities Soccer and Sky Athletics Major Occasion.

The recreation will be out there for live streaming from the Sky GO and NOW Tv applications, the two of which can be downloaded onto your cellular or tablet gadget.

You can also down load NOW Television set onto a Wise Tv set.

Team information

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien could miss the clash with Rangers after he picked up a knee damage in the get over Dundee United on Wednesday.

James Forrest is nevertheless out of motion for the visitors.

Manager Neil Lennon is also choosing no matter if to start off Greek shot-stopper Vasilis Barkas.

Rangers are hopeful that Ryan Jack can partake in the video game but he’s nonetheless recovering from a knee harm.

Steven Gerrard will be devoid of the two Scott Arfield and Nikola Katic, nonetheless.

Odds

Rangers – 21/20

Attract – 12/5

Celtic – 5/2

*Odds courtesy of Ladbrokes and proper at time of publication.