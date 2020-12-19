Are living stream, start out time British isles, Tv channel and undercard for TONIGHT’S huge globe title battle

CANELO ALVAREZ deal with off versus Britain’s Callum Smith in a large globe title showdown TONIGHT.

Alvarez past beat Sergey Kovalev in his go up to gentle-heavyweight 13 months ago – but the coronavirus pandemic and a legal battle with his former promoters Golden Boy has stored him out of the ring right until now.

The Mexican was meant to consider on Brit Billy Joe Saunders in Might, but will now take on 168 lbs WBA and Ring Journal titleholder Smith rather.

What time does Canelo vs Smith commence in United kingdom?

Canelo Alvarez’s lengthy-awaited return to the ring normally takes area on Saturday, December 19 – Today.

The bout really should get underway in the early hours of Sunday early morning in the United kingdom, among 4.30am and 5am GMT.

Coverage of the function, which features undercard fights, will get started at all-around 1am.

The battle will take put at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

What Television channel is Canelo vs Smith on and can I stream it reside?

Canelo vs Smith is dwell on DAZN Uk.

DAZN is a streaming company which has been utilized in several territories across the world so much, with its principal target getting boxing in the U.S.

But they’ve now expanded to around 200 countries, which includes the British isles, exactly where the price has been set at just £1.99 a month to start out with.

You can obtain the DAZN app on to your Wise Tv set, cell device or tablet.

Canelo vs Smith Comprehensive CARD

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith

Marc Castro v TBA

Alexis Espino vs Ashton Sykes

Austin Williams vs Isiah Jones

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs Angel Hernandez

Alexis Moline v TBA

Raymond Ford v Robert Greenwood

What have the fighters said?

Canelo stated: “I am very delighted to return to the ring and keep on to make historical past.

“I am enthusiastic to carry on to be the ideal, and I look ahead to fighting Callum Smith, who is a person of the best at 168 lbs.”

Smith commented: “I have desired a big struggle due to the fact getting to be planet winner, so I am happy that throughout these challenging occasions we can supply to the followers a struggle amongst the quite best in the division.

“I genuinely imagine I [will] conquer him and will prove that 168 lbs is my division.”

Newest odds

Canelo 2/9

Draw 25/1

Smith 10/3

