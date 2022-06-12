Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Still Together-Latest Updates in 2022

Katy Perry is revealing the less-than-ideal aspects of her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

Daisy Dove Bloom, the couple’s one-year-old daughter, has been with them since 2016. There was, however, at least one time (that we are aware of) when Perry and Bloom took a hiatus. The couple broke up in March 2017, only to reconnect in 2018. The couple got engaged in February 2019.

The American Idol judge opened out on how she and Bloom work through their issues in a recent interview with Chelsea Handler for the comedian’s podcast, Life Will Be the Death of Me. Couples counseling is the answer.

“Because they’re there to be your mirrors, your partners usually see your best and a lot of your worst qualities,” Perry explained. “Orlando and I go to couples therapy, which we enjoy because it keeps us in tune because resentment can build up quickly when you’re both working hard.” And God bless successful people in the spotlight because if you want to return to being normal in a domesticated world with a child and such, you have to truly understand how to be different out there in the large and little. As a result, we’ve had a great deal of success with couples therapy.”

When a viewer inquired if Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a specific treatment plan they use when they’re in conflict, Perry mentioned the Hoffman Process, a retreat they’ve both attended independently. “I went to this facility called the Hoffman Process,” she explained. “I’m sure you’ve heard of it.” “I went there as well.” Orlando had gone ahead of me.”

When Bloom returned, Perry broke up with him because he “wasn’t leaning into all of my nonsense,” and she believed the relationship had lost its sparkle. “It got dull, and I said, ‘We’re breaking up now,'” Perry explained. “And then I had the worst year of my life—not just because of relationships, but because so many other things were altering and shifting for me in ways that I honestly feel were opportunities for me to mature and learn.” It seemed as though we’d arrived at a fork in the road. “Will you take the L or R?”

“It’s a destination site that like, you know, we’re still trying to sort out,” Perry said in an interview with the Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O earlier this month, citing Covid as the main reason for the delay. “But it’s like, ‘New version! New variant! New variant!’ every couple of months,” she added.

The pair had intended to marry in Japan in 2020, but after Covid’s death, those plans were soon shelved. Instead, the couple welcomed Daisy Dove later that year, delaying their wedding until they could travel to their dream destination.

“It was all prepared for Japan with 150 guests,” a source close to Perry and Bloom said. Katy was eagerly looking forward to walking down the aisle while pregnant.” “They were both so ecstatic that all the wedding details were finally coming together,” the insider continued, “but they are hitting stop because of coronavirus.

Perry didn’t say whether or not there would be an update on her wedding in the near future during her radio interview, but she did say that her relationship with Bloom is better than ever. “He hasn’t changed at all.” You won’t be able to control him. He’s a wild stallion, and I like it that way.”

A Flirty Encounter on January 10, 2016

In 2016, Katy met Orlando for the first time at a Golden Globes after-party. Onlookers reported that the two were acting flirtatious and that they even left the gathering together.

From the Mountains to The Valley, April 2016

Since they attended a wedding together in Aspen, Colorado in April 2016, it was evident that the singer and the movie star were dating.

Back-to-back weekends at Coachella, a music festival.

The 20th of May, 2016 Marks the Official Launch of Instagram.

By uploading a snapshot of the two on Instagram, the American Idol judge finally revealed her relationship with Bloom. Katy uploaded a photo of the two dressed in robes, resting on the great staircase outside a home with the smart comment, “we can’t,” while they were in Cannes, France for the Cannes Film Festival.

Those Paddleboarding Pics, August 4, 2016

Photographs were taken by paparazzi

Their Italian vacation in the summer of 2016 will almost certainly go down in history. They not only paddle boarded in the Mediterranean together, but Bloom paddled entirely naked. What’s the best part? Katy didn’t appear disturbed by her boyfriend revealing anything behind her.

Couple’s Costume on October 31, 2016

Katy and Orlando took their love to the next level by dressing up as Hillary and Bill Clinton for a star-studded Halloween in the spirit of the 2016 presidential election.

party. Katy wore a red pantsuit, and the duo went to great lengths to dress in lifelike prosthetics. They even had someone costumed as a “Trump troll” follow them throughout the party. One point for inventiveness!

On November 24, 2016, He Became a Member of The Family.

Orlando was invited to celebrate Thanksgiving with Katy and her family after only a year of dating. He blended in perfectly with the Perrys, even wearing holiday pajamas.

Katy thankfully documented the rest of the family’s outing on Instagram.

1st of March, 2017: I’m Calling It a Day

They ended their romance in March of 2017. According to E! News, their agents wrote in a statement, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can clarify that Orlando and Katy are taking a respectful, the loving distance at this time.”

Their divorce was mutual, according to insiders, and the two remained friends.

