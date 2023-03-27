Are Jessie Wynter And Will Young From Love Island 2023 Still Together? Find Out All You Need To Know About The Couple

Jessie Wynter and Will Young were fans’ favorite couples on the Love Island series and fans are eager to find out if the pair are still dating after the show. This article covers everything you need to know about the pair.

Love Island Show 2023

The show Love Island’s ninth series premiered in the summer of 2023 and it quickly captured the attention of viewers around the world. The series kicked off with the arrival of the first group of Islanders, who in no time started to know each other.

Love Island’s early episodes were always filled with drama as well as surprises as the Islanders try to a suitable match. As the series progressed, viewers watched as the couples overcame the hard situation of the villa from romantic relationships and intimate moments to heartbreaks.

Love Island 2023 memorable event was the Casa Amor twist where the boys and girls separated and lived with a new group of Islanders. The twist led to a lot of drama and heartbreak because the original couples were torn apart and new relationships occurred.

As the series was coming to an end the couples on the show faced a challenge to get the public votes and cheers had the power to choose their favorite couples which also determines the winners of the show.

Are Jessie Wynter And Will Young Still Together?

Yes, Jessie Wynter and Will Young are still together. Will Young recently introduced Jessie to his family in Buckinghamshire. The couple arrived back in London after missing out on the final of the show.

The couple celebrated their journey back by posing in front of Buckingham palace before heading to the family estate. The pair also shared a joint Instagram message to their fans which included a picture of them kissing.

Their Instagram post also showed the strong connection they have together and have developed throughout the show and it’s clear their journey started on the show.

The couple also expressed their gratitude for the journey they had been on and even give a hint of what is next for them. They have officially become boyfriend and girlfriend and are planning to move in together. Jessie is also excited about visiting Will Young’s family as they look for an apartment in London.

Jessie Wynter And Will Young’s Love Island Relationship Journey

Jessie Wynter and Will Young who are contestants on the popular reality television show took a bold step in their relationship but were told they might be voted off the show. On the couple’s final day, they were seen visiting the farm and spending the most time with the animals.

The moment reminded Jessie of her home in Australia and it reflected on her journey with Will Young. She also showed how she never expected to fall in love so deeply with someone and she hailed Will for his loving support.

Jessie went beyond the line and asked Will to be her boyfriend which made him emotional and demonstrated the depth of their feelings. Jessie also shared with the other female housemates that she wanted to show Will Young how much he meant to her by making him feel loved and secure in their relationship.

However, their joy was short-lived as they were voted as the least compatible and at the risk of being dumped from the show.