Paulie and Cara Maria’s Unconventional Relationship!

Paulie Calafiore is an American reality television celebrity who appeared on “Big Brother” 18 in 2016. His appearances in “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” trilogy continue with “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2” and “The Challenge: War of the Worlds.” His older sibling is “Big Brother” star and “Big Brother All-Stars” cast member Cody Califiore from season 16.

More and more people like Paulie are finding their soul mates through reality television. On the set of “The Challenge: Final Reckoning” in 2018, he first encountered Cara Maria Sorbello. According to Us Weekly, Paulie and Cara appeared on both the War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 seasons of “The Challenge” in 2019. For the past two years, Paulie and Cara have been co-stars on a reality show.

Could You Tell Me if Cara Maria and Paulie Broke up Or if They’re Still Together?

Even though they got off to a rough start, Maria and Paulie’s chemistry was undeniable by the end of 2018. The pair reconciled and reunited in 2019, eventually settling in Montana. After Cara and Paulie accepted the challenge on this series, the MTV celebrity and lengthy Big Brother alumnus began dating. They persevered through hardships, including the presence of his ex-girlfriend on the show, and eventually settled down in Montana.

Paulie and Cara Maria’s Relationship Is Open and Nontraditional.

Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello came out as openly dating on the October 7, 2021, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “We’re open, and people are confused about that,” she remarked. “Well, they’ve got to be f-king everybody and cheating,” they say. “It’s invite-only, but it’s also, like, trusting who you’re around,” Paulie said to describe their dynamic. The issue is discussed openly. You must not be easily upset… Also, you need to be content with who you are.

The pair is interested in participating in another season of “The Challenge,” but they also enjoyed their two-year hiatus from reality television. As Cara put it in December of this year: “You can’t put a price tag on happiness. I was constantly telling people how great the pay is. I really can’t say no to this. Us Magazine quoted her as saying, “I needed a little vacation for my own sanity and happiness, simply finding what makes me again and get my spark back.”

The couple also admitted that trust is the cornerstone of their romance. Without the pressures of “The Challenge” on their relationship, they’ve been able to focus on each other and create trust. Together, they’ve launched a travel company called The Ten Escape, which caters to “the everyday person as well as models and influencers” with all-inclusive packages.

To put it simply, fans of Paulie, Cara, and their pals may now book a trip hosted by the stars of their favorite reality show and spend time with them while abroad. Their first business trip was to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and it took place from October 7th to the 11th, 2021.

Conclusion

Their relationship has had its ups and downs, but they are still living together in Montana and raising a family. Fans adore rooting for couples from The Challenge, and while Paulie and Cara Maria are a great example of how long-lasting such relationships can be, there are many others they can root for as well.