Brandi Passanate Discusses Her Split from Jarod in Storage Wars

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz are the uncrowned king and queen of fighting. They have a lot of fans because of how interesting they are together and how often they fight about which locker is better. In April 2021, the first episode of Season 13 of Storage Wars showed that they were no longer together. Since then, fans have been trying to find out more about what happened. Did they ever get married? Why did they stop dating?

What Happened Between Brandi and Jarrod

Fans were shocked when Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante said on the first episode of Storage Wars season 13 that they had broken up in 2018. The couple was together for almost 20 years, but according to Brandi, they broke up after filming season 12.

Still, nobody knows why they broke up.

Brandi talked about her new love life on the Spirit Talk YouTube channel in February 2021. She said she is “just going with the flow right now.”Brandi said, “I didn’t really get to be myself for a very long time. So, over the past few years, I’ve been coming into my own and learning who I am.

“I just have no feelings for anyone. I’ve gone out on dates and done other things like that, but right now I’m not really looking for love.

“I’m waiting until I can care about someone.”

Even though they broke up, the couple continued to work together on season 13. In one episode, Jarrod talked about the breakup and said, “Just because Brandi and I aren’t together anymore doesn’t mean we can’t go to an auction – but separately.”

Also Read: Are Myrla and Gil Still Together: Myrla Disclosed in An Exclusive Interview!

Does the Couple Have Children?

Despite never getting married Jarrod and Brandi do have two kids, a daughter named Payton and a son named Cameron.

She usually posts pictures of her kids on social media, but she said in a post that she stopped because “creepy a** dudes were bothering them.”

In 2020, she talked on The Dad Diary about being a single mother and said, “I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but what we’re missing is the scary dad voice in the background.”I have them all the time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I have to figure out how to deal with that.”

Was Jarrod Put in Jail?

Jarrod was arrested after he was said to have gotten into a fight with Brandi at a bar in California.TMZ says that Brandi asked Jarrod to leave, but he said no, which led to a heated argument.

The news source says that Jarrod yelled at Brandi and her friends and then pushed her twice. He left the bar before the police arrived, but they caught up with him later.

Since then, Jarrod has been charged with domestic violence battery, which is a misdemeanor.

Also Read: Do Amber and Chauncey Still Have a Relationship?

Brandi’s Statement in 2021 Amid New Season

Early in 2021, Brandi told Distractify that she wouldn’t be happy to see Jarrod.

“Thank goodness I don’t see him very often,” she said. “We broke up about three years ago, and I wish I could say it was better than it is, but it’s not. It’s a little stressful, but we seem to be able to handle it.”

She went on, “I’m actually really happy to be doing this all by myself. I went to the auctions with a couple of friends, and I think it will be funny and interesting. I’m looking forward to this season more than I have in the past.” A fan reacted to Brandi’s independent appearance on the new season of storage wars