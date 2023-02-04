Blake and Gwen’s Love Story: Are They Still Going Strong?

Why Blake Shelton Claims They Didn’t Get Along When They First Met with Gwen Stefani. The two are now more in love than ever, although Shelton certainly didn’t see it coming when he first met Stefani.

Being completely in love, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the perfect power couple. Simply told, they are each other’s best pals. However, it took them some time to arrive. Stefani and Shelton, according to Shelton, hardly spoke at all when they initially met on Season 7 of The Voice.

The country icon admitted to CMT that he “really didn’t really get to talk to her that much” throughout the season when they first met. She had recently given birth, and as soon as we stopped photographing or doing anything else, she would leave with the child. None of us had the opportunity to communicate with her all that much. only a few hellos here and there. We didn’t truly click until she appeared on the show the next week.

That was The Voice Season 9, and for these two musical powerhouses ever since, it’s been all heart emojis.

“The connection we share is so basic and natural. In 2022, Shelton described his marriage to Stefani to People as “the simplest thing I’ve ever been a part of.” She is all I need and depends on, according to me and my best friend.

Sadly, Shelton won’t be supporting Stefani on camera for Season 23 of The Voice (which premiered March 6). If you haven’t heard, that season was Shelton’s last as a Coach, thus he won’t be sitting in a red chair again.

Are Blake and Gwen Still Together?

They have been together for seven years, and in July 2022, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated their first wedding anniversary. That’s over a decade of love; how have well-known musicians managed it?

On The Voice Season 22, Episode 5, where they all serve as coaches with John Legend, Camila Cabello made the decision to conduct some research. In between Blind Auditions, Cabello expressed her appreciation for Shelton and Stefani by saying, “I can’t believe you guys have been together for seven years.” “Guys, what’s the key?”

“Before Stefani responded, “There is [no secret],” Shelton remarked, “I don’t know what the secret is. We simply get along great.”

“My view of them is they actually really enjoy each other,” John Legend responded.

We’d think that’s a solid place to start in any relationship. Don’t misunderstand this, though: Just because Stefani and Shelton are happily married, doesn’t imply that they are being forgiven toward one another as coaches.

“Whether or not we are married is unimportant. We’re competing, and I’m returning to win it once more “said Stefani.

The “Hollaback Girl” may just be being tough, of course. Shelton told NBC Insider that she isn’t really that competitive.

I never have to be separated from my wife, which is the finest thing about working with my wife, he remarked. “She’s also one of my friends who isn’t really competitive. The best circumstance you could be in is competing on a program with your wife, who is likewise non-competitive.”

They are the cutest, for sure!

Also Read: Jane Kilcher and Atz Lee Kilcher: Are They Still Together?

Why Blake Shelton Left the Show?

In a statement announcing his resignation, Shelton stated, “I’ve been debating this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move away from The Voice after Season 23.” “This show has completely improved my life, and I will always feel at home there. Over the course of these 12 years of chair turns, it’s been a wild trip, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, including all of the producers, writers, musicians, staff, and caterers. You are the greatest.

He stated, “To pull together a live concert twice a week requires a lot of labor, commitment, and alcoholic beverages (Ha!). Over the years, I’ve developed enduring relationships with Carson and each and every one of my other Coaches, including my wife Gwen Stefani! I must offer a major shout-out to the singers, or the “Voices,” who continue to dazzle us with their brilliance by being on this stage season after season. I must also express my gratitude to those who choose me as their Coach. Last but not least, it’s about you, the viewers, who support these artists, us coaches, and everyone else at The Voice who is working toward their goals. Without you, it would not be possible!