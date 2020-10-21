Architects announce new record’For People Who Wish To Exist’

Architects have announced details of the new album’For People Who Wish To Exist’.

Even the metalcore titans will launch their ninth record on February 26, 2021, together with the statement coming a day once they fell’hens’ — that the lead single in the document.

In a formal press release, the group explained that the document has been motivated by international instability in 2020 and looming dangers to the future of humanity.

“This record was me considering our inability to transform into a means of life that could sustain the individual race and also conserve the entire world,” explained guitarist and songwriter Dan Searle.

“I wished to appear in the mirror and ask ourselves the issue of exactly what exactly are we going to do so, instead of attempting to point the finger at politicians.” Change must begin on a private level. The planet has grown into a culture of needing another person to take care of it, once we will need to take our personal duty. It must begin there.”

Since the official tracklist shows the album also includes collaborations with Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil, Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr and Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall. Check out that below.

‘Do You Dream of Armageddon?’ ‘Black Lungs’ ‘Giving Blood’ ‘Discourse is Dead’ ‘Dead Butterflies’ ‘A Regular Extinction’ ‘Impermanence effort. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)’ ‘Flight Without Feathers’ ‘Small Magic feat. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)’ ‘hens’ ‘Libertine’ ‘Goliath effort. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)’ ‘Demi God’ ‘Meteor’ ‘Passing Is Completely Safe’

It marks ‘ very first album because 2018’s’Holy Hell’.