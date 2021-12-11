Netflix Arcane Ending Explained – Did Vi Save Her Sister?

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee and based on League of Legends by Riot Games, Arcane is an action adventure sci-fi series released by Netflix. It stars Hailee Steinfeld in the lead role with support cast that involves the likes of Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung and Jason Spisak.

Spread out in three acts, the first season of the show kicks off with the back story of the main character. Meanwhile, the rest of the two halves cover the present story of the show. The series is dynamic and it’s release has garnered attention and praises from everyone. Let’s talk about Arcane ending explained and break down its final moments.

Arcane Ending Explained

Arcane Plot

The world of Arcane focuses on the two citites by the name of Zaun which comprises of poor and below privileged people and Piltover where all the rich people reside. The series’ protagonist Vi who is a street smart girl resides in the lower part Zaun along with his brother Powder and her foster father Vander.

One day, she goes to Piltover in search for something precious and finds a laboratory. In the laboratory, the duo of sisters find crystal and try to steal them. However, one of them explodes which alerts the authority. Powder manages to get one of the crystals with her as they make their escape.

Netflix’s Arcane Ending

They manage to avoid the enforcers but the latter wants to get into Zaun to get the two siblings. However, Vander refuses to give up his kids to Deckard who was commanded by Silco. Silco was once a partner to Vander during the time when he created uprising.

Back in the Piltover, Jayce faces some illegal action because of the research he’s carrying. He is presented in front of the council where he states his curiosity of using magic. Though, council members warn him, he still manages to get away from the sentence and continues his research on magic.

Disaster in Family

To save their family, Vi decides to apprehend herself. However, Vander, her father takes the place and decides to give himself in. To get their father back from Silco, Vi, Powder and her brothers go to the base of Silco.

Powder takes out the crystal she took earlier to cause an explosion and save their father. However, things don’t go as planned because the explosion kills her brothers and injures Vander and Vi.

The siblings and father get chased by a monster. Realizing there’s no other choice left, Vander sacrifice himself as Vi makes a safe escape. However, she leaves Powder behind as she accidentally killed her entire family. Silco approaches an abandoned Powder as they start their new father-daughter like relationship.

Netflix Arcane Ending Explained

Arcane Ending Explained – Did Vi Save Her Sister?

Vi and Jayce’s attempt to take out Silco fails and the latter decides to end this fight and unite for peace. He meets with Silco for a truce where they discuss on certain points of agreement. Silco accepts the proposal for new beginnings.

Even though Silco agrees, his underlings don’t have any trust left in him. So they plan to kill him. However, he is saved by his right hand Sevika who kills everyone. Even though she had doubts herself, she still put loyalty above everything.

Vi moves to attack Sevika and she succeeds. However, she is subdued by Jinx. Later on, they sit for the dinner along with Silco. Both Silco and Vi try to convince Jinx that they’re on her side. Her shimmer malfunctions and she ends up killing Silco in rage. She immediately regrets it.

Jayce presents his proposal infront of the city council for the restoration of peace between Zaun and Piltover. However, it doesn’t last long as Jinx blasts a missile into the air which ends up destroying council building and marks the cliffhanger ending for this season.

Will peace be restored in Zaun and Piltover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.