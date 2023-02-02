Appreciating Revenge of The Sith

Revenge of the Sith marked the last time franchise creator George Lucas directly helmed a Star Wars movie from the director’s chair. Considered to be the best entry of the prequel trilogy, Revenge of the Sith had all the right ingredients to be the near-perfect Star Wars movie out of them all and went far beyond the confines of the prequel trilogy in my opinion. And while many of you might disagree with the notion, I’m not here to tell you what your favorite Star Wars movie should be. I’m just here showcasing my love for Revenge of the Sith and how it personally became my favorite Star Wars movie.

It Has The Best Story

From the creator himself, Star Wars was always one giant story split into six parts chronicling the journey of Anakin Skywalker, and Revenge of the Sith perfectly encapsulated that with the sheer scope of the narrative it delivered while also delving deeper into the lore and mythos of Star Wars. From the downfall of the Galactic Republic and the death of the Jedi Order to the fall of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of the Galactic Empire, Revenge of the Sith perfectly concluded the story of an otherwise polarized film trilogy that in my opinion gets way too much hate. It also perfectly connected the dots to the original trilogy which at this point is the cherry on top.

The Greatest Lightsaber Duel

From Luke’s fated battle against Darth Vader to Yoda’s clash against the Sith Emperor Palpatine, a lightsaber duel is the first thing that comes to mind when talking about Star Wars. That iconic buzzing sound when igniting a lightsaber has forever etched itself in the annals of filmmaking as one of the most recognizable sounds in the history of cinema. Yet Revenge of the Sith went above and beyond and delivered, in my opinion, the greatest Star Wars lightsaber battle in the history of the franchise. Realizing that his beloved former padawan and best friend had turned to the dark side of the Force, Obi-Wan was left with no choice but to put an end to Vader’s reign of terror. The resulting clash was the coronation of one of the greatest battles between good and evil ever put to the big screen.

The Most Emotional Chapter

Looking past the epic battles and lightsaber duels, Revenge of the Sith was by far the most emotionally invested chapter of the saga. Padme staring mournfully into the distance as Anakin wept at the thought of losing his beloved wife and was torn between the decisions he had to make, Yoda sensing the deaths of all the Jedi across the galaxy, Obi-Wan somberly asking Padme about Anakin being the father of her children, Revenge of the Sith was chock-full of emotional moments that tugged at your heartstrings. And at the center of it all; the tragic fate of Anakin Skywalker which was something out of a Greek tragedy. A good man doing his absolute best to do the right thing and save his family from certain doom, even selling his soul to the devil only for his decisions to be the catalyst of the destruction that followed forever sealing his fate and letting the devil win. It’s easy to hate the villain but what happens when the character you were rooting for, the one you had high hopes for, the one you absolutely knew could do no wrong became the very thing you despised the most? Topped with the legendary score provided by the amazing John Williams, Revenge of the Sith easily delivered when it came to tear-jerking moments that left you with sadness and despair yet still gave you that small glimmer of hope that we all desperately needed.

Overall, in my opinion, Revenge of the Sith is the greatest Star Wars movie ever made and has withstood the test of time by getting better and better with each passing year.