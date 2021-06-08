Apple’s big announcements at the WWDC 2021 online event

In its 2021’s WWDC event, Apple unveiled new software for most of its offerings. In this article, we will take a quick look at what Apple announced in this event.

iOS 15

In the event, Apple announced iOS 15 which would come with a number of improvements. The newly updated FaceTime will include Spatial Audio, portrait mode to blur backgrounds, and a grid view to speak to multiple people at once. Users will be able to share their screen or music through ShareTime feature. FaceTime will now be supported on Android and Windows through web browsers.

Apple has also redesigned iMessage. There will be a new feature called “shared with you” which will put all links sent to you by different peoples in one place. It will work with Safari, Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts.

The camera is also upgraded in the new iOS. Live Text feature will automatically identify and scan text in photographs while Memories feature uses ML and AI to combine photos into galleries and adds music from Apple Music.

Apple has also come up with notable changes in terms of notification, Maps app, and Wallet app.

iPadOS 15

Apple has discussed a number of new features of iPadOS 15 such as rearranging iPad apps by putting widgets on the screen and the App Library feature. The company has also introduced a new multitasking interface. In the Notes app, a new feature called Quick Notes will allow users to jot notes using the Apple Pencil.

watchOS 8

Apple discussed watchOS 8 which will not only come with new watch faces but also several brand new features like the ability to write text with their finger to send a text message using the Apple Watch. There will be an updated Breathe app called Mindfulness.

In the Workouts app, new workout types have been added. The workout app will include a new Artist Spotlight series that will offer workouts by celebrities like Lady Gaga, Leith Urban, etc.

macOS Monterey

In the event, the company has also announced a new version of macOS called macOS Monterey. It brings a number of features including the ability to use the same mouse and keyboard across a Mac and iPad through the Universal Control feature.

With this update, Apple added Shortcuts to the Mac interface. It is to be noted that this is the first time that iOS devices can beam their screen to a Mac officially through AirPlay. Apple has also redesigned Safari web browser and added a couple of new features.

iCloud+

Apart from the operating systems, Apple also highlighted integrating new privacy features in its devices. Apple discussed adding tracker blockers in its Mail app to hide IP addresses and location. Apple announced a new service called iCloud+ which is focused on privacy.