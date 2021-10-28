According to MacRumors, Apple’s App Privacy Report announced at WWDC 2021 has seen the first release of the iOS 15.2 beta. In the new beta OS, the new screen in Settings gives users an overview of what information their apps have access to and what they’re sharing.

As per Apple’s WWDC announcement, the feature will show you what permissions each app has and how often they accessed these permissions over the past week. Apart from this, the report will also show you which web domains the app contacted. It will allow you to compare those with the sites you visited directly in the app.

Apple’s iOS 15.2 beta informs users about how an app uses permissions and how often access them

As usual, some of these privacy initiatives taken by Apple have not sat well with all developers. Google took almost two months to adopt iOS App Store privacy labels. Facebook and Snap blamed the iPhone’s Ad Tracking Transparency feature for missing revenue goals because it allows users to get rid of certain forms of ad trackings. More complaints are expected in the coming days from developers if the App Privacy Report paints them in a negative light.

However, the catch is, all these are happening in the beta version which means it might not be present in the final version. Still, it should be noted that for this to happen, there are many probability games.

For example, in the recent past, Apple’s SharePlay feature showed up in the 15.1 beta OS and went on to be present in the final stable version as well. This means there is also a good chance that we could see these privacy reports soon irrespective of the fact we like it or not. It will be interesting to see how developers react to this.