On December 8, Tianfeng International analyst Ming-Chi Guo published a report, revealing various new Apple devices to be released in 2022. The new report reveals a plethora of new Apple devices, including the iPhone SE 2022 and next generation Apple Watch 2022.

According to Guo Mingchi’s report, Apple will release the new iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display and 3GB of RAM in the first half of 2022 (Q1).

A new generation of Apple Watch will be available in the second half of 2022, including the Apple Watch 8, the new Apple Watch SE 2 and we can expect new sports versions.

Apple will release AirPods Pro 2 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the main chip likely to be significantly upgraded.

According to a recent report from Counterpoint Research, a market research firm, Apple surpassed vivo in October 2021 becoming the leading smartphone manufacturer in the Chinese market for the first time in six years.

As per TrendForce’s most recent analysis, Apple announced four new iPhone 13 variants in the third quarter. The quarterly manufacturing volume was 51.5 million units, a 22.6 percent rise from the previous quarter, placing the company second in the globe.

In terms of product planning, Apple will debut the third-generation iPhone SE at the end of the first quarter, in addition to maintaining the release of four new iPhones in the second half of 2022, which can be regarded as a mid-range flagship 5G smartphones in the market.