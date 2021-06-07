Apple WWDC 2021: What to expect?

Apple has scheduled its annual developer conference, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) of this year for tomorrow 7th June 2021 at 1 PM ET. Due to the pandemic, like last year, it will be an online event.

Apple will presumably announce some notable changes for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and its other operating systems in the event. Analysts are not expecting any announcements in terms of custom silicon in its computers which was one of the important themes of last year’s event.

In this article, we will discuss what is expected from the company in this event. We have compiled different reports, leaks, and rumors to build this expectation list.

iOS 15

To be frank, Apple didn’t reveal anything about the next version of its mobile operating system but it will presumably be called iOS 15. According to Bloomberg, we could see big changes in notifications and integration of iMessage.

Apple is most probably working on bringing different notification settings for situations like driving, working, and sleeping. There might be automatic replies based on which notification setting you’re currently using. For example, you will be able to send Do Not Disturb when you are in driving mode.

On the other hand, as far as iMessages is concerned, Apple is apparently working on features like “more of a social network” so that it can give competition to Facebook’s WhatsApp. According to Bloomberg, those features are still in the “early in development” and could be announced at a later date.

Apple is also planning to add a feature that informs you about apps that are silently collecting data about you. This shows the company is still dedicated to privacy focused updates.

iPadOS 15

In iPadOS 15, we can expect a major update to the home screen. Apple might incorporate the ability to put widgets anywhere the user wants. Since Apple is on its way of introducing the new M1-powered iPad Pros, we see some new upgrades too.

macOS, watchOS 8, tvOS 15

There are not many leaks or rumors about upcoming software updates for the Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV so it seems we have to wait to find out what the company has silently cooked for us in these regards. Bloomberg reported that macOS could get a “more minor” update. To be honest, this is not surprising at all because the operating system got a big update last year through Big Sur.

homeOS

According to some reports, Apple might introduce a brand new operating system called “homeOS”. As of now, it is unclear, which device will be run by this OS but as per speculations, it could be Apple’s home focused products like the Apple TV and HomePod Mini.

MacBook

Though in general Apple doesn’t introduce new hardware at WWDC but this year there is some possibility that it could unwrap new MacBook Pro models. Last month, Bloomberg reported that a new MacBook Pros might arrive “as soon as early this summer”. The report further claimed that these new laptops would have new Apple designed processors that would “greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips”.

Some reports indicate that Apple is working on releasing twochips for the new MacBook Pros. The new chips are said to come with eight high performance cores and two energy efficient cores. The user will be able to choose between 16 or 32 graphics cores.

Back in January, Bloomberg reported that the new laptops would be offered with either 14 inches or 16 inches screens with “brighter, higher contrast” displays. At that time, well known Apple analyst, Ming Chi Kuo said that the laptops might come with a new design with flat edges as in the iPhone 12. Other reports suggest the new design might also mark the return of some of the ports and features that were taken away with the 2016 MacBook Pro redesign. On the other hand, the OLED Touch Bar will be removed in favor of physical function keys.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on “a revamped MacBook Air, a new low-end MacBook Pro, an all-new Mac Pro workstation, a higher end Mac Mini desktop and a larger iMac”. All these will be powered by Apple’s custom silicon. There is some probability that Apple might discuss some of these products in the vent even if it doesn’t straight away unveil the product. As of now, only the MacBook Pro models are expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2021 event.

AR / VR headset

For a long time, Apple has been rumored to work on a mixed reality headset. Recently, we learned that the headset might come with a price tag of something around $3,000. It would come with 8K displays, more than a dozen cameras to track hand movements and capture footage, and might weigh less than an iPhone.

To be honest we don’t think Apple will straight away unveil the headset but we can expect the company to give more details about the product in the vent.