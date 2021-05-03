Apple to announce foldable iPhone with 8-inch display in 2023

According to a leading analyst, Apple is working to release its first foldable iPhone sometime in 2023. The smartphone would be built around a huge 8-inch foldable OLED display provided by Samsung. Apple expects to sell up to 20 million foldable iPhones in its first year.

The foldable iPhone continues to gain popularity. Ming Chi Kuo, the illustrious analyst at TF Securities International, claims in an investor report that Apple plans to release its first iPhone with a foldable screen in 2023.

This device would sport an 8-inch QHD foldable OLED display. The panels would be provided by Samsung Display, the current market leader in foldable displays. The slabs will be compatible with TPK Holdings’ Silver Nanowire technology, which is another Apple supplier.

Apple To Sell 20 Million foldable iPhone In 2023

Apple’s foldable iPhone with 8-inch display

The iPhone’s versatility can be enhanced by this silver nanowire touch solution, which is already used on the HomePod’s touchscreen. Analyst provides Apple with a “long-term competitive advantage.” It’s particularly well-suited to foldable smartphones with several hinges, such as those that fold in three.

This foldable iPhone will be able to replace the iPad Mini thanks to its large 8-inch screen. According to the analyst, the launch of the foldable iPhone would “scramble product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future.”

Ming Chi Kuo estimates, Apple is expected to sell between 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones in 2023. Samsung, on the other hand, has sold 3 million foldable smartphones by 2020 and predicted to sell 8 million devices next year.

Because of its “product ecosystem” and “material design advantages,” Apple will also become the “major winner of the latest wave of foldable devices,” as per the analyst.