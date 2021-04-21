Apple reveals premiere date for second series of award-winning comedy Ted Lasso

Apple has revealed the second series of its award-winning sports comedy Ted Lasso will premiere in July.

he acclaimed show stars Jason Sudeikis as a small-time American football coach from Kansas brought in to manage an English soccer team.

Sudeikis won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe for his work on the series.

It will return on July 23 to the Apple TV+ streaming service, the technology giant said.

Apple also released a new trailer, featuring Sudeikis’ fish-out-of-water Ted still trying to adapt to his new surroundings at AFC Richmond.

Amid a tough patch for the team, a reporter asks: “How many matches before you hit the ‘panic’ button?”

The ever-optimistic Ted replies: “There’s two buttons I never like hitting – that’s ‘panic’ and ‘snooze’.”

Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed will all return to star in series two and will be joined by Sarah Niles.

The first series of Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple TV+.

PA