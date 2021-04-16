Apple might discontinue iPhone Mini series and from the next year

According to the latest news, a new report has surfaced that reveals interesting details about Apple’s next year’s iPhone lineup. The report conveys, in 2022, Apple will launch iPhone 14 with a 48 MP image sensor. The report also claims that in 2022, Apple will discontinue the iPhone mini series which started from last year’s iPhone Mini 12.

AppleInsider has reported that Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has just predicted that the next generation high end iPhone 14 models will sport a 1/1.3 inch 48 MP CMOS image sensor for the wide angle camera module. Exact frame rates were not mentioned in the report. Since it is a massive 48 MP sensor, iPhone 14 might support hybrid operating modes and pixel binning to maximize pixel size and improve the light gathering capabilities of sensors.

Ming Chi Kuo said “We believe that the new 2H22 iPhone may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously. With 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 iPhone increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level.”

In 2022, iPhone 14’s pixel is rumored to be around 1.25 um. Note that last year, iPhone 12 arrived with pixels of 1.7 um. Currently, as per rumors, iPhone 13’s pixel will be around 2 um.

Taking note of the powerful 48 MP sensor and high resolution, Ming Chi Kuo said, we might soon see be able to see smartphones with an 8K recording capability. A shift from 4K to 8K recording capability will mark a significant shift in terms of improvement.

Ming Chi Kuo also added that from the next year, Apple will most likely discontinue the iPhone mini lineup and offer only 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches base and Pro variants.