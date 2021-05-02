Apple might announce HiFi Apple Music tier and third-gen AirPods soon

Back in February, the Swedish music streaming app, Spotify revealed that by later this year, it is planning to introduce a Hi-Fi CD-quality, lossless audio tier. According to the latest reports, it seems, Apple is following Spotify’s footsteps on this matter. It seems Apple is looking to introduce an Apple Music Hi-Fi tier even before Spotify.

Hits Daily Double reported that Apple is likely to announce the new Hi-Fi tier in the coming weeks. It is to be noted that while Spotify’s Hi-Fi is expected to be costlier than its existing subscription plans, Apple Music might offer Hi-Fi at the same $9.99 rate.

Apple to announce HiFi Apple Music tier and third-gen AirPods in few weeks

According to the report, Apple is likely to announce the Hi-Fi tier alongside the third generation of AirPods which are going to come with AirPods Pro like designs. However, it will not come with the Pro features such as ANC.

As of now, we have no further information regarding when exactly Apple is going to launch this alleged Hi-Fi tier and new AirPods. However, Apple’s virtual WWDC 2021 event has already been scheduled for June first week so there is a probability that Apple will reveal some more information regarding these.

Tidal is going to take a big hit if companies like Apple and Spotify launch get Hi-Fi tier because Tidal’s unique selling point is Hi-Fi audio. Note that apart from Tidal, Amazon Music also offers Hi-Fi audio streaming but the service is limited to some location s only.