Apple Event 2021: New iPad Pro, iMac, AirPods, and More

According to the latest news, Apple is hosting its ‘Spring Loaded’ event tomorrow. It will start at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST). The event will be virtual. Apple is expected to unveil its next generation iPad Pro at the event along with new AirPods, Apple TV, and a redesigned iMac. We might also see Apple’s Bluetooth tracker, AirTag in the event. Note that AirTag has the potential of answering Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ and the iconic Tile.

Though these are not confirmed, we have some rumors about what Apple might launch in the event. The ‘Spring Loaded’ event will be live streamed on the Apple website and social media channels directly through its campus in Cupertino, California.

Normally, Apple hosts a September event where it unveils the new iPhone models. This time, the company is expected to unveil the new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and iMac models tomorrow. So far, the company has maintained silence regarding what it is going to launch at the event.

UK: 20 April at 6pm (BST)

Europe: 20 April at 7pm (CEST)

US: 20 April at 10am (PDT), 11am (MDT), noon (CDT), 1pm (EDT)

Canada: 20 April at 10am (PDT), 11am (MDT), noon (CDT), 1pm (EDT), 2pm (ADT)

India: 20 April at 10.30pm (IST)

Australia: 21 April at 1am (AWST), 2.30am (ACST), 3am (AEST)

A new iPad Pro is rumored to be launched tomorrow. It will come with a mini-LED display. It might come with 5G mmWave support. It might be powered by an all-new Apple chip. iPad Pro is expected to come in multiple display sizes.

Apart from the 2021’s edition of iPad Pro, Apple is also speculated to unveil its 2021’s edition of iMac at the event. The new iMac is rumored to be powered by Apple’s M1 chip. Some of the rumors noted that this time, Apple will come out with a 24 inches iMac. A tipster with a pseudonym L0vetodream claimed that Apple would bring a color iMac lineup with thin bezels and no noticeable chin.

Apple might also unveil a new AirPod, AirPod 3 tomorrow. According to the rumors, Airpod 3 will resemble AirPods Pro in terms of design. Rumors further claim that the new AirPod will have its system-in-package (SiP). The company will most likely upgrade a handful of features such as the noise cancellation technology. An advanced Siri integration is also expected.

The Apple TV might receive an update like A12X chip, 64 GB and 128 GB storage options. These updates would align with the tvOS update planned for later this year and boost the viewing experience.

Last, but not the least, Apple might also unveil the long anticipated AirTag. Apple AirTag is expected to come with a waterproof built, magnetic charging, and a removable battery. Note that recently, Apple updated its Find My App with enhanced tracking support so the app might be used in AirTag.