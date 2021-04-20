Apple Event 2021 LIVE – April ‘Spring Loaded’ start time, how to watch, what to expect and will new iPads be announced?

FRESH APPLE

I’m Sean Keach, The Sun’s technology editor, and I’ll be taking you through tonight’s Apple event.

Apple doesn’t always host a spring event, but rumours suggest the tech giant has plenty to announce.

This time around, the event is called Spring Loaded.

That doesn’t given much away, besides playing on the seasonal timing of the event – and perhaps hinting at a leap into next-gen technology. But isn’t that always true?

Anyway, the keynote will kick off at 10am local time in California, or 6pm here in London.

As always, Apple’s commander-in-chief Tim Cook will provide an update on the year so far – and what to expect from tonight’s gadget bonanza.

We’ve seen plenty of leaks so far, suggesting that Apple has multiple new products to announce tonight.

Perhaps most likely is a brand new iPad Pro, with a faster chip and a next-gen display that’s probably better than your telly.

We’re also expecting new Macs running on Apple’s own M1 chips – debuted last year on the MacBook.

These speedy chips mark a breakaway from Intel, and offer seriously nippy performance.

Lastly, Apple is expected to show off AirTags – Tile-style location fobs that can be attached to belongings, and then tracked via your iPhone.

There are some rumours about new AirPods or an Apple Watch revamp, but they’re looking less likely by the minute.

I’ll be keeping you updated with all the news and rumours as they emerge, so keep checking back for the latest.