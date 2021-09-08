Apple employees have created a new website to counter workplace discrimination

According to the latest news, today, in the morning, Apple employee organization took another step forward by launching a website called AppleToo. The aim of the website is to collect stories from workers at all levels of the organization who have experienced harassment or discrimination in the work place.

The website reads “For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny. The truth is that for many Apple workers … the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress. When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting. No more. We’ve exhausted all internal avenues. We’ve talked with our leadership. We’ve gone to the People team. We’ve escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed. It’s time to Think Different.”

In this effort, as many as 15 current and former Apple employees were directly involved. The organizers also launched a Twitter account and sent the news out on a 200 person Discord server for Apple employees and contractors.

As of now, this effort has already gained support from people like Timnit Gebru, who worked at Apple before joining Google in 2018. Gebru was abruptly fired from Google in December 2020. After that, she went public about her experiences with racism and discrimination at the company but she didn’t speak anything about her time at Apple. Now, she said, “I experienced so many egregious things when I was at Apple, and always wondered how they manage to get out of the spotlight. I’m happy to see that Apple workers are organizing. It is past time for Apple to be held accountable.”

Cher Scarlett, an Apple engineer and activist is one of the persons behind this initiative. She posted two internal Slack channels — #allies4change and #women-in-swe on the website. As of now, eight Apple employees have shared their stories on the website.