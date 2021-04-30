Recently, Apple launched its new 24 inches M1 iMac alongside the new M1 powered iPad Pro and the new Apple TV. Apple clearly stated the pre-order dates but did not mention anything regarding the timeline of shipping. It only mentioned that the devices will be made available by the second half of May.

Now, after reminding users once again that the new M1 iMac and iPad Pro will be available for pre-order from tomorrow, Apple also revealed shipping details. Apple said, that the 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K will be shipped from May onwards. Apple posted about these in its Newsroom.

Apple confirms shipping of 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro will begin in May

Jason Aten spotted Apple’s Newsroom update in the UK. Apple posted: “The all-new ‌iMac‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and AirTag arrive in stores and on doorsteps around the world May 21.”

Therefore, according to the metadata, Apple’s new M1 iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV, Purple iPhone 12, and AirTags will be shipped from May onwards. Note that this might be incorrect to some extent because the AirTag and Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will arrive earlier by 30th April 30 for most customers.

Apple confirms shipping dates

Pre-orders of these particular Apple offerings went live last week. After the news went live, Apple has updated its metadata on its press release page and removed the reference of May 21 reference.

Now, the description reads: “The all-new ‌iMac‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K arrive in stores and on doorsteps around the world in the second half of May. ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ in purple and AirTag are available now.”