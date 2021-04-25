Are you planning to buy an Apple AirTag just because you want to enjoy the benefits of the Precision Finding feature? Note that unfortunately, the feature does not work in every country!

With the help of the so-called Precision Finding feature, you can get the precise location of what you are looking for. The feature does so with the help of an U1ultra wideband chip in your iPhone and AirTag. Simply, your iPhone will direct you to the lost item.

Apple AirTag’s Precision Finding feature

There is no doubt that it is a great feature but it comes with drawbacks too. The foremost drawback is, it is not available in every country due to different international regulations. Apple has listed that the use Precision Finding feature (Ultra Wideband) won’t available in the following countries:

Argentina

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Nepal

Pakistan

Paraguay

Russia

Solomon Islands

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Apple pointed out that ultra wide band chips won’t work in the above mentioned countries. This means, if you live in any of the countries listed above, the U1 chip in your HomePod mini and iPhone will also not work. In simple words, anything from Apple with a UWB chip will not work.

Ultra Wide band chips are available on all iPhone 11 models and iPhone 12 models. Apple said, Ultra Wide band is subject to international regulation so they are turned off in certain locations.

Note that even without the help of these ultra wide band chips, you will be able to locate your lost items with the help of Apple AirTags. All you have to do is connect your AirTags with Bluetooth. However, this way, you will only get an approximate location. With Bluetooth, you will be able to use it through an iPhone, iPad or iMac.

So, if you are living in any of the above-listed countries you should rethink before making a purchase decision.