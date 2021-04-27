According to the latest news, a report has revealed a significant security flaw in Apple’s AirDrop. Note that Apple AirDrop is one of the most popular due to its fast file transfer capabilities. It allows iOS, iPadOS, and macOS users to seamlessly transfer files between devices.

A new report claims that the security flaw in the AirDrop has the potential of exposing the user’s private information to a stranger in their Wi-Fi range. It seems the vulnerability is pretty dangerous for Apple users.

The flaw was discovered by security researchers at the German University’s Technische Universitat Darmstadt. The researchers are claiming that they had raised the issue with Apple for the first time in 2019 but still today, Apple has not addressed the issue. They further claim that more than 1.5 billion Apple users are affected by this security flaw.

Apple AirDrop’s security flaw can leak your private information

They elaborated that the AirDrop system has the potential to expose a user’s personal information like phone number and email address to a stranger who is in the Wi-Fi range. They claim, the most dangerous thing about this flaw is that the user does not even need to initiate a file transfer for a stranger to gain access to his/her private information. The security flaw is activated as soon as a user turns on AirDrop in his device.

According to the researchers, the vulnerability is a result of using hash functions for the feature. An attacker only needs is a Wi-Fi enabled mobile device and proximity to the Wi-Fi range of the victim’s device. The researchers explained that there is currently no workaround to this security flaw which means the only way someone can avoid this information leak is by not using Apple AirDrop till the company comes out with a security fix.

Therefore, if you are an Apple user, we recommend you avoid using Apple AirDrop. Instead, you can try some alternative apps like SHAREit to transfer files to other devices.