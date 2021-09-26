Apple launched its iPhone 13 line-up last Friday. One of the key features of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are their ProMotion displays with variable refresh rates with a maximum rate of 120 Hz.

9to5Mac spotted some app animations in third party apps that are running at 60 Hz and not going beyond it. It might be frustrating if you have considered the iPhone 13 for the sake of 120 Hz refresh rate. Apple has been asked why it is happening with some of the apps and Apple has shared two reasons why this might be happening.

Apple acknowledges refresh rate issues on the iPhone 13 series and promises a fix soon

According to Apple, one of the reasons could be app updates. Developers of these third party apps would have to update their apps and declare higher refresh rates. Apple specified that this can be done by adding an entry to the app’s list. Apple told The Verge that soon Apple will share documentation about the entry that developers need to add.

However, in some cases, animations built with the company’s Core Animation technology are also affected by an issue. Apple acknowledged this and said it will be fixed in an upcoming software update.

It is to be noted that variable refresh rate screens offer lots of benefits. It offers smoother animations and scrolling along with battery savings when the screen runs at a lower refresh rate.