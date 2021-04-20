Police in Co Tyrone have issued an urgent appeal for missing Omagh man Arron Elliott.

rron was last seen in the Lovers Retreat area around 3pm on Tuesday and is believed to be wearing a red jacket, orange wool cap, grey trainers and carrying a rucksack.

Posting on Facebook, Police Fermanagh & Omagh wrote: “Police in Omagh are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Arron Elliot.

“Arron was last seen in the area of Lovers Retreat at approximately 1500hrs.

“He is believed to be wearing a red jacket, orange wool cap, grey trainers and is carrying a rucksack.

“Anyone who has seen Arron is asked to make contact with Omagh Police on 101 and quote CC 727 20th April. “

Belfast Telegraph