Apparis x Juicy Couture: The Iconic Tracksuit Reinvented Back in Faux Fur

I Will Not lieI woke up feeling like That Must be the Greatest week ever.

Afterward I was bombarded with news that a couple of my favourite brands are collabing, and unexpectedly, I could not be more happy. The statement of Apparis x Juicy Couture has launched my day onto an amazing top note, and when you are a lover of those legendary Juicy tracksuit, I am positive that you’ll agree.

In case you are unfamiliar, Apparis is well famous for their lavish faux fur supplies, from a range of dreamy cool-girl coats for their just-launched residence line of blankets, lace and so on. Their signature Pluche cloth is soft as may be, and also their vegan shearling is much far better than the actual thing, no doubt about that.

I believed certain that their next launch could be a growth of this already-incredible new house lineup, however, Apparis actually threw me for a loop insteadthey declared that a flame collab. Juicy Couture, among the most iconic manufacturers of this ancient -2000therefore, had awakened with the artificial fur giant to reinvent the Juicy tracksuit. Hold applause.

Perhaps you have seen something really fluffy and lovely in your lifetime?! I spent half quarantine regretting throwing my older Juicy tracksuits out in years past but today they are all but a distant memory–that I only have eyes with this particular model. Artificial fur loungewear seems to be an absolute winter fantasy, also Apparis and Juicy have left it a fact I can not wait to store.

Oh, and it becomes better. Besides this iconic tracksuit, accessible bubblegum pink, and you may even set your artificial fur joggers using a fitting hoodie, available in antique black. Together with both sweatsuit choices really are a pink faux fur coat and a dark faux fur and shearling puffer, which means you never need to wear a different outfit with no something made from Apparis’ comfy AF Pluche cloth.

On the moon about this collab? ) GirlI also –but we might need to wait only a bit more time to shop that, so place it upon your eyesight board and be individual. Apparis x Juicy Couture drops November 12, also you’ll be able to store it on the Apparis website.