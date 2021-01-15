Apex Legends update 1.56 delivers crash reduction ahead of Time 8 launch day | Gaming | Enjoyment

[ad_1]

The Apex Legends Time 8 release day is anticipated in early February, and the dev team are seeking to clear away crashes. Lovers have been flagging challenges with their sport crashing pursuing the most current written content patch. Respawn verified before this 7 days that they were hunting into the issue, telling players at the time: “Hey Legends, we are aware that some of you are enduring crashes in Apex Legends and are actively hunting into a repair. Remain tuned for far more information as we have it.”

And pursuing that news, Respawn has produced Apex Legends update 1.56, which is now obtainable on PS4, Xbox A single, Computer and upcoming-gen consoles. The patch notes affirm that some complications have been solved and that security need to have been improved throughout the video game. However, it comes with the caveat that not all the present challenges could have been removed, with a new concept from Respawn describing: “We’ve pushed out a patch that increases stability and (hopefully) fixes the freezing concerns. “This situation, in distinct, has been tough for us to pin down continuously, but we are hopeful that we have addressed most of the circumstances where by it comes about.” Enthusiasts are sharing their very own feedback, with some reporting no crashes, when others have not been so fortunate.

Just one Apex admirer writes: “It failed to, just had another crash. On the additionally aspect it would not lock up my whole Personal computer any longer, it just closes.” A different adds: “Great information! I just experienced a 4-hour gaming session (Computer system) with no crashes! In advance of this balance update, I was obtaining at least a person crash for every hour. Often two crashes in a single match. So it seems to be set for me at least.” The patch notes from today’s Apex Legends January 14 update which can be observed underneath: Problems with function skins “Haute Fall” and “Gold Common”

Small orange diamondErrors with clicking on Steam close friends listing

Tiny orange diamondText chat issues with Steam

Smaller orange diamondSeveral Clubs-connected challenges

Extra news is anticipated from Respawn as we get closer to the release of Apex Legends Season 8. This isn’t envisioned to transpire until finally February 1, which is when the present Battle Go is scheduled to conclude. It should really also be noted that the game’s anniversary will be held later on in the thirty day period and this could have an effect on the start of Apex Legends Season 8. So be expecting a lot more information from Respawn on when Season 8 will be kicking off in the coming weeks. Admirers are hoping that a new Apex Legends Character will be coming with the start of Time 8, with leaks suggesting it could be named Fuse.

[ad_2]