AP resources: Richmond to combine Biden West Wing, depart Congress

ATLANTA – Rep. Cedric Richmond will depart his Louisiana congressional chair to combine President-elect Joe Biden’s White House as a senior advisor with a broad coverage and governmental portfolio, based on 2 Democrats with knowledge of their programs.

The 47-year-old congressman will carry to a public participation role which will enable him to bargain with Congress and a focus on the Black community as well as other minority groups. Richmond’s role will probably be similar to the Valerie Jarrett from President Barack Obama’s administrations, said both Democrats, who talked to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as they weren’t allowed to explore the details before formal statement.

Richmond, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was one of Biden’s oldest high-profile fans and served as his own effort co-chair. Richmond was a crucial figure in assisting Biden, a former senator and also two-term vice-president, leverage his very own longstanding relationships together with CBC members. The congressman, who had been nominated in 2010 if Biden had been Obama’s vice-president, was particularly vital in outreach to younger lawmakers that, like him, came to Washington after from the 77-year-old president-elect’s profession.

Richmond has scheduled a Tuesday morning press conference where he is expected to announce he’s leaving his congressional seat.

Bloomberg News initially reported Richmond’s aim to depart his House seat to combine Biden’s West Wing staff.

Richmond is a graduate of Morehouse College, in which he had been a varsity baseball player, and Tulane Law School.

About Capitol Hill, he has tried to navigate either side of the aisle at a partisan era. For many years, he has been the star pitcher for most Democrats at the yearly congressional baseball game. He was also one of the important negotiators at a criminal justice reform signed by outgoing President Donald Trump.

Richmond created a solid connection with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, asserting the South Carolina Democrat and also highest-ranking Black member of Congress as a private mentor long after Richmond came at the home. Clyburn’s approval of Biden before the South Carolina primary was a seminal moment at the president-elect’s effort following his disastrous start at the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Informed of this Richmond information Capitol Hill on Monday, Clyburn stated it had been”great” He explained Richmond as”amazingly talented, very lively.”

Richmond stays buddies with Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise in their days at the Louisiana Legislature. Scalise signifies the heavily Republican suburban New Orleans district next to Richmond’s strongly Democratic district located in town.

___

Associated Press author Lisa Mascaro at Washington contributed to this document.