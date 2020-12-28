Aouar drops foreseeable future trace, Sokratis set to depart, Ozil Hottest, Garcia eyed

Superior Early morning ARSENAL Followers

Arsenal have reportedly made Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt their No1 focus on in January.

In accordance to Calciomercato, the Gunners are eager to provide the German playmaker to the Emirates in their bid to add creative imagination to their side.

And it has been claimed that the Bundesliga aspect are ready to enable him go obtaining failed to impress this time.

He could switch Mesut Ozil at the club, with the World Cup winner reported to have been presented to Juventus.

Tuttosport assert that the out-of-favour Arsenal playmaker is in make contact with with the Italian giants and a deal has been proposed.

The Gunners are stated to be willing to permit Ozil go for no cost although subsidising his wages in a 6-thirty day period bank loan.

In other information, Lucas Torreira could reportedly be on his way out of Atletico Madrid in January.

The Uruguay intercontinental has struggled for sport time whilst on bank loan in Spain, and he could now be on the shift yet again in the New Yr.

According to Mundodeportivo, the 24-yr-old is staying eyed up by Serie A outfit Torino.

And lastly, Sokratis could be on his way out of North London in the summer.

Turkish journalist Sardar Ali has disclosed the Greek centre-again is currently being eyed up by Fenerbahce.

Sokratis is available on a slice-price deal with the participant established to turn out to be a free of charge agent in the summer time.