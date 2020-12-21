AOC Marvelously Clarifies What COVID Vaccine Does, Will get Shot Herself

Perform video clip content @aoc / Instagram

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just gave an awesome crack-down of what is in the COVID vaccine, what it will do and how it functions … this immediately after having the shot herself.

The New York Congresswoman hopped on IG Sunday to both equally doc the Pfizer vaccine getting administered to her by a health and fitness professional, as very well as explain it … which is actually beneficial, since she talks in terms most people today can have an understanding of, utilizing a stellar analogy.

Examine it out … AOC states the vaccine becoming rolled out ideal now is NOT the actual virus, unlike other vaccines we just take which generally incorporate a dead model of the virus to educate our bodies on how to understand and combat it. This time all around, we are obtaining a blueprint.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez characterizes it this way — instead than having a dwell burglar crack into your house and you finding out how to ward him off in the second, we are having a picture of the burglar in hopes of currently being able to realize it in advance of mentioned crook absolutely infiltrates.

That “picture” we’re acquiring by means of this vaccine, as AOC illustrates, is identified as the mRNA of COVID (aka SARS-CoV-2), and it’s intended to be a forewarning to the authentic McCoy. That way, if/when you appear into make contact with with the virus … your body’s currently prepped to stamp it out.

BTW, you are not insane … there WAS loud night breathing in her online video — and she presents a pleasant tiny surprise as to what was responsible. It really is not coronavirus — but anything much cuter.