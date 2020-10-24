Anurag Kashyap Planning Manmarziyaan 2 With All The First Amendment?

In 2018 Anurag Kashyap amazed everybody with his sublime love narrative Manmarziyaan. For the very first time that the manager did not go dark and presented with a mild love story. Now based on reports on an internet portalsite, it is theorized that the manager will think of a sequel to this movie.

Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan secured very well in their initial alliance itself together with Manmarziyaan. The director-actor was intending to team up with a movie named Gulaab Jamun. However the project did not occur but seems like the manager and celebrity are still gung ho to group up .

We hear within this report which Kashyap could continue the narrative and we have Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Now that seems fascinating and we wonder if this speculation is accurate.