Anurag Basu impressed with Rajkummar Rao’s avatar since Mithun Chakraborty at Ludo!

Anurag Basu who is famous for his unique dramas such as Barfi! And Jagga Jasoos, is set with his following movie Ludo that’s about four people. The movie has four tales and among these celebrities Rajkummar Rao. From the teaser and at the many glimpses of the various looks published on the web, we see that the actor in various avatars. While we find him playing a girl in certain glimpses, in other words we watch him aping Mithun Chakraborty.

Anurag Basu talked to a top daily and demonstrated how impressed he had been with the celebrity’s take on the first dico founder of Bollywood, Mithun Chakraborty. Said he,”Raj is a flexible performer. His personality’s back-story is amusing. Throughout the appearance tests we ran , he had been fond of a single where he seemed just like Mithun Chakraborty. He especially excelled when he played his very first scene because avatar.”

Anurag Basu additional added that there’s a battle sequence that has been inserted on Rajkummar’s insistence. He said,”Originally, we didn’t have a battle sequence in that picture, however, Raj was eager that people add one. After we were on place, he showed me a movie of a fight breaking out in a Ram-Leela occasion, and we chose to integrate it in our movie.”

Ludo additionally stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and flows on Netflix on November 12.