Antonio Brown’Very Close’ to Deal with Tampa Bay, Reuniting with Tom Brady

Breaking News

AB into TB… Together with TB.

OMFG.

Yeah, Antonio Brown is flying into Tampa Bay tonight — by which he is expected to sign with the Bucs and reunite Tom Brady.

That is the strategy based on NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport that claims that the Bucs are”quietly working with a bargain using WR Antonio Brown also it is currently’very near.'”

Rap increases,”Tom Brady was pushing for it for a time. Now appears to be occurring. Brown is on his approach into TB.”

As we already mentioned, AB remains functioning his 8-game suspension originating from a significant off-the-field problems… such as an arrest for supposedly assaulting a moving truck driver.

He had been researched over allegations that he raped his former coach — also delivered spammy text messages into a different girl after she had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown is going to be qualified to play launching Week 9 — also it appears the Bucs are prepared to pull the trigger.

Rapoport states if he rolls in Tampa tonight, so it is going to begin Day 1 of this COVID protocol. He is likely to sign his deal at the start of a week, which might let him play with Week 9.

Rap additionally says Tom Brady is a significant force in bringing AB into TB — recall they got along fairly nicely during Brown’s brief stint at New England last year.

As for your contract, ” states “Brown is still a two-month leasing along with the belief is it is a 1-year deal with substantial upside for Brown.”

Brown includes burnt significant bridges with many NFL teams such as the Raiders, Steelers and Patriots.

Can it manage to keep his nose clean at Tampa Bay?

Sounds the Bucs are prepared to roll the dice…

The Seattle Seahawks had voiced curiosity — also Russell Wilson openly endorsed AB — it sounds Brown prefer to play TB12.