Anton Walkes’s Cause of Death: A Tragic Incident Took the Life of 25 Year Old Soccer Player

The death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes is being lamented throughout the sports world. The MLS professional athlete was discovered unresponsive on January 18, 2023, and subsequently pronounced dead. He was 25 at the time.

What took place? What is known about Anton Walkes’s cause of death is listed below.

Anton Walkes’s Cause of Death?

The soccer sensation was in Miami on January 18, 2023, for Charlotte FC’s almost two-week training camp.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that at around 3 p.m., Anton was found unconscious after a two-boat collision near Miami Marine Stadium. Anton was given CPR and taken to the hospital, where the next morning he succumbed to his injuries.

Anton’s passing was announced by Charlotte FC on Thursday morning. The club released a statement saying, “We are profoundly heartbroken to report that Anton Walkes suddenly died away this morning. “May he find eternal peace.”

Also Read: Adriana Davidson’s Cause of Death: Is Police Investigation lacking Transparency?

Everyone at Charlotte FC, according to club owner David Tepper, is “devastated by the untimely demise of Anton Walkes.”

David added in the club’s statement, “He was a fantastic son, father, partner, and teammate whose happy attitude to life inspired everyone he encountered.” “Anton represented Charlotte FC to the greatest degree both on and off the field and made those around him better people in all areas of life.”

In a statement, Major League Soccer (MLS) said: “After hearing the devastating news of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC’s demise earlier today, everyone in Major League Soccer was inconsolable. The fans and teammates adored Anton because he was a brilliant and committed player.”

Anton Walkes, a London native, started his career with Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play for MLS clubs Atlanta United and Charlotte FC, who chose him in the 2021 expansion draught. After joining the latter, he played in 23 games with 21 starts and five shots on goal during the club’s debut season in 2022.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time 💙 pic.twitter.com/NCPvFU4A6v — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2023

During this trying time, our thoughts are with Anton’s family, friends, and supporters.

Also Read: Cause of Death: Austin Majors, 27-Year-Old Child Actor from “NYPD Blue” Dead