How to Fix ‘antimalware Service Executable’ High CPU Usage?

The Malware Removal Service An executable process is a key component of the Microsoft Windows Defender Service, which is included with Windows 10 (and has nothing to do with Emsisoft Anti-Malware, despite the name being identical!). It can even bring your computer’s performance down to a freezing crawl because it is notorious for using considerably more CPU processing power than it deserves.

If you use Windows Defender and have seen unusually high CPU consumption over extended periods of time, you’ll be happy to hear that this problem is simple to resolve.

Here are a few easy measures you can take to keep your computer operating smoothly and stop Antimalware Service Executable from using up all of your system’s resources.

What is Antimalware Service Executable (msmpeng.exe)?

Do you safeguard your PC using Windows Defender? If so, locate the Antimalware Service Executable process and its associated file, msmpeng.exe, by scrolling through the list of background processes in the Windows Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc or Start Menu > Task Manager).

Windows Defender can now continually scan your computer for any threats and offer real-time defense against malware and cyberattacks thanks to this procedure. On the other hand, abnormally high CPU utilization may also result from it.

Full Scan, another Windows Defender tool that does a thorough examination of every file on your computer, might also be the cause of your system’s slowdown. While Full Scan is running, you can see latency, delays, hanging, and other system interruptions since it largely depends on the CPU and uses all of the resources your system has available.

While using system resources during a scan is common for antivirus software, Windows Defender is much more gregarious than most. It has a history of using excessive CPU for extended periods of time and scanning the system as soon as you wake it up to write a brief email or browse the internet.

Even though this might be annoying, it’s crucial that you install another IT security program before removing or disabling Windows Defender since it can be the only thing separating your computer from malicious software! Allow the application to do its task, remove any threats, and then take the following actions to make sure the anti-malware executable problem doesn’t recur:

Fix 1: Change Windows Defender’s scheduling options

For the majority of users, Antimalware Service Executable excessive memory issues usually arise during a thorough scan with Windows Defender. We can fix this by planning the scans to run during a period when you won’t notice as much CPU usage.

To start the software, open the Start menu, type “task scheduler,” and then select the first result.

Select Task Scheduler Library by double-clicking on it in the left navigation window. go to enlarge these folders and go to the subsequent location: Microsoft/Windows/Windows Defender/Library.

Double-click Windows Defender Scheduled Scan, which is situated in the center pane, after you have launched the Windows Defender folder.

Select the Conditions tab, clear every checkbox, and then press the OK button. This will make your planned scans clear.

It’s crucial to schedule regular scans to keep your computer safe, but we can accomplish this in a way that won’t negatively affect system performance. Double-click Windows Defender Scheduled Scan, choose the Triggers tab and then click New to accomplish this.

Make a custom scan schedule based on your requirements, using choices that balance system performance and protection. Generally speaking, we advise (at least) weekly scans at a period of time when you won’t likely notice the higher CPU consumption.

For the remaining three services (Windows Defender Verification, Windows Defender Cleanup, and Windows Defender Cache Maintenance) located under the Library/Microsoft/Windows/Windows Defender folder, follow the same procedure.

Fix #2: Disable Windows Defender

Should the issue still not be resolved after attempting the first two options, you may find yourself inclined to turn off Windows Defender completely. Remember that doing so exposes you to various assaults, so before uninstalling Windows Defender, make sure your machine is equipped with a reliable anti-malware program.

The Run Dialog Box may be opened by pressing Windows Key + R.

To launch the Registry Editor, put regedit into the Run Dialog Box and choose OK.

Double-click the folders in the left navigation pane to get to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Keep Windows Defender updated.

Double-click the registry item labeled DisableAntiSpyware and change its value data to 1 if you find it.

4b. Right-click in the main Registry Editor pane and choose New > DWORD (32-bit) Value if you do not see a registry item called DisableAntiSpyware.

4c. Give DisableAntiSpyware as the name of this new registry entry. To change its value data to 1, double-click on it.

Fix 3: Check for malware infections

It’s conceivable that Windows Defender is interfering with your computer’s performance because of something more malicious. Use a reliable and lightweight anti-malware program, like Emsisoft Anti-Malware (which offers a 30-day free trial), to do a thorough system scan and check for any viruses or malware that could be interfering with the safe and smooth operation of your computer.

Although Windows Defender is a useful tool—especially because it’s included free of charge with your OS—it may definitely tax the CPU of your computer. You will be able to take charge of Antimalware Service Executable’s threat prevention and maintain optimal system performance by following the instructions provided in this article.