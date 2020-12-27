Anthony Quinn Warner Verified as Nashville Bomber, Died in Explosion

Engage in movie information Breaking News WZTV Fox 17 News, Nashville

Authorities have confirmed the identification of the Nashville bomber — it really is who everyone considered it may possibly be, and his fate is also sealed … the guy’s a goner.

The U.S. Lawyer for Tennessee manufactured the revelation Sunday at a presser, stating 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner is, indeed, the man they imagine detonated a bomb in an RV that was camped out in front of the AT&T constructing in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

He also explained Warner died at the bomb web site, and that human tissue discovered — and later on analyzed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — matched Warner’s DNA profile.

As for the RV … officers say that, much too, also belonged to Warner. They linked the VIN variety to him. It appears the auto had been in his possession for a although, as it had been observed parked at his house as not long ago as final calendar year. Neighbors also ID’d it in interviews.

Nonetheless no term on motive — despite the fact that there is speculation he might’ve been paranoid about 5G tech, but that hasn’t been verified. The feds also say they won’t be able to connection his act to any variety of ideology they’ve picked up on in the early times of their investigation. As a end result, they are not dubbing it as terrorism just however.

Fortuitously, Warner himself is the only fatality from the bombing … which is rather miraculous thinking about how big it was. A number of people were being injured, but not critically.

The times foremost up to the explosion insert an additional layer of unease as the why carries on to be a mystery … Warner had an alarm blaring for many minutes telling folks to evacuate, and then ideal in advance of his bomb went off — cops say he performed Petula Clark’s “Downtown.”

Surrounding businesses ended up decimated in the blast — not to point out other damage to public home — and quite a few shopkeepers are looking for assistance as they navigate future actions.