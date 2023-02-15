From ‘Geek’ to Dad: Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia’s Joyful Baby Announcement!

With the arrival of their son later this year, Anthony Michael Hall and his wife Lucia Hall will become parents for the first time.

A son will soon be born to Anthony Michael Hall!

A spokesman for the pair tells PEOPLE that the actor, 54, and his wife Lucia Hall are expecting their first child together.

Anthony reveals how Lucia, 32, first informed him that they were going to become parents in an exclusive statement announcing the wonderful baby news.

Hall posted pictures of himself and a pregnant Oskerova along with the statement, “My wife Lucia and I are extremely grateful, thrilled, and delighted to announce on this Valentine’s Day that we are expecting our first child this summer. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Heavenly Father as well as to our devoted family and friends for joining us today to celebrate our wonderful news. All the best on Valentine’s Day!”

Oskerova signed off the tender baby announcement with “I love you❤️.”

Before making the big Instagram announcement on Tuesday, the pair initially told People about their news and confirmed that they are having a son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Michael Hall (@amh4real)

“I was in my house with Lucia. She used a home pregnancy test and shocked me by telling me she was expecting. We were embracing, hugging, and giving God thanks. To celebrate the wonderful news, we started laughing and dancing right away in our bathroom “an ex-member of The Breakfast Club talks.

The couple is thrilled to have a son, according to Hall. The actor, whose name was originally Michael Anthony Hall but changed when he joined the Screen Actors Guild in 1976, is delighted to announce that Michael Anthony Hall the II will be born this summer.

“My wife and I are very grateful, thrilled, and joyful in anticipation of the birth of our baby this summer.”

Anthony praises Lucia for handling her pregnancy like “a champ.”

“She is attending to each crucial detail like a proud, future mother. Currently, six and a half months along “He goes on. “As a soon-to-be parent, I’ve been attending to family matters and ensuring that we all eat well. Our diet should include lots of leafy greens, vegetables, fresh fruit, and meals high in protein. For us, Lucia makes delicious smoothies. And each night, we all enjoy a decent night’s sleep.”

Since the actor started posting pictures of the couple out and about on date nights in the summer of 2016, Anthony and Lucia—who costarred in the 2017 movie War Machine—have been associated.

Early in the fall of 2019 in Taormina, Sicily, the pair had a romantic proposal. They tied the knot in 2020.