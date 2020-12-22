Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: AJ expects knockout get and explains why

Anthony Joshua is envisaging a knockout victory above Tyson Fury next year and claims: ‘I want to consider his head off his shoulders when that combat happens.’

The two British heavyweight world champions are established to collide in a substantial unification bout future 12 months, with both of those sides keen to confirm the bout for May 2021.

AJ holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles, while Fury delivers the WBC and Ring Magainze straps to the table.

In spite of holding fewer gold, the Gypsy King is the only unbeaten person coming into the battle and is the favourite with the bookmakers to wander absent with all the hardware.

Even so, Joshua sees it in different ways, stating his potential to tackle pressure and analyse opponents indicates he will be in a position to offer with Fury in a way that no other fighter has.

‘Relaxed, I can see all the things he’s accomplishing. I analyse it and respond perfectly.’ Joshua advised iFL Tv set on how he sees the battle panning out.

‘I really don’t want to say too a lot, but generally when I’m in front of him, for other folks the boxer in entrance of them is relocating at a million miles an hour.

‘But for me I know how to slow down the fighter and see everything which is coming, so I can be in my zone and see every little thing which is occurring.

‘I’ve been on the huge phase, so that’s helped me offer with a lot of force.

‘When you are tense, if I flinch you react, you never know how to parry, protect, slip. I’ll just be very peaceful in there.’

Joshua sees this capacity in Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who defeat formerly unbeaten Brit Callum Smith at the weekend in their tremendous middleweight planet title combat.

AJ will look to replicate the attitude of the Mexican against Fury, but insists he will have no particular strategy, other than to win.

‘Very relaxed but very notify, form of like Canelo. He doesn’t appear like he comes out of first gear,’ ongoing Joshua.

‘You will just see a type that’s there to earn.

‘I won’t go into the struggle considering “this is how I’m likely to box.” I just know what it requires to earn.

‘In my heart of hearts, I’ll do whatever I have to do to gain and that’s my most important priority. To do whatsoever it takes to earn the battle.

‘The most effective method to have is obtaining a way to gain, fairly than a way I’m likely to box, I’m just there to win.’

It appeared that AJ was leaving his options open up but when questioned if he envisaged knocking Fury out, he was obvious: ‘Yeah I do. Yeah I do.’

Having a far more graphic switch when speaking to the Guardian, he stated: ‘I want to acquire his head off his shoulders when that fight takes place.’

